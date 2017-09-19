Arizona Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Tonopah

Nevada Highway Patrol says an 81-year-old Arizona man died after a motorcycle crash on US6 north of Tonopah last Wednesday morning.

Troopers say Kenneth D. Gunerius was riding a motorcycle westbound near Nye County mile marker 19 when he drifted off the roadway and hit a culvert sign.

He was transported to a hospital in Las Vegas where he later died.

Trooper Wes Hubred of the Nevada Highway Patrol of the Tonopah District is investigating this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Hubred (NHP) at 775-482-6330 or whubred@dps.state.nv.us regarding case #17091233.