Bishop Manogue High School Hosts Open House Wednesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bishop Manogue High School Hosts Open House Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be opening their doors to prospective parents and students for an informative evening of academic program presentations, athletic and extracurricular overviews and campus tours. The goal is to give parents and students an authentic and in-person look at what it’s like to be a student at Bishop Manogue.

Bishop Manogue administrators are looking forward to helping parents navigate the different state and school tuition assistance programs that have been making the school more affordable in recent years. 

"There are so many opportunities out there for anyone from any walk of life to attend Bishop Manogue," said Bishop Manogue Principal, Bri Thoreson.

From conversations with faculty members, to displays of exceptional student work, to touring the campus, students and parents alike will get a real look at what it’s like to be a member of the Bishop Manogue community at the open house.

The open house is Wednesday, September 20, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at their campus located at 110 Bishop Manogue Drive in south Reno. 

Bishop Manogue contributed to this report. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.