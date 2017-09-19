Bishop Manogue High School Hosts Open House Wednesday

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be opening their doors to prospective parents and students for an informative evening of academic program presentations, athletic and extracurricular overviews and campus tours. The goal is to give parents and students an authentic and in-person look at what it’s like to be a student at Bishop Manogue.

Bishop Manogue administrators are looking forward to helping parents navigate the different state and school tuition assistance programs that have been making the school more affordable in recent years.

"There are so many opportunities out there for anyone from any walk of life to attend Bishop Manogue," said Bishop Manogue Principal, Bri Thoreson.

From conversations with faculty members, to displays of exceptional student work, to touring the campus, students and parents alike will get a real look at what it’s like to be a member of the Bishop Manogue community at the open house.

The open house is Wednesday, September 20, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at their campus located at 110 Bishop Manogue Drive in south Reno.

