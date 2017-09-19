Reported Explosion Starts Fire in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reported Explosion Starts Fire in Sparks

Posted: Updated:

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out following a reported explosion at a house in Sparks. According to fire officials the fire started just before 11 a.m. at 18th and C Street. They say either a propane or butane tank likely exploded on the porch and started a fire, which then spread to most of the house.

The two people and three pets inside made it out of the house without injuries but they will not be able to return home. The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

Fire crews say when they arrived, the structure was fully involved adding that this was the second similar call in two weeks. 

