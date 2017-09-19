States Expand Investigation of Opioid Makers, Distributors

Attorneys general from 41 states including Nevada are broadening their investigation into the opioid industry as a nationwide overdose crisis continues to claim thousands of lives.

They announced Tuesday that they had served subpoenas requesting information from five companies that make powerful prescription painkiller and three distributors.

The investigation into marketing and sales practices seeks to find out whether the industry's own actions worsened the epidemic.

If the industry cooperates, the investigation could lead to a national settlement.

The Healthcare Distribution Alliance said in a statement that it's not responsible for the volume of opioid prescribing but that it does want to work on solving the public health crisis.

Dozens of local and state governments have already filed, announced or publicly considered lawsuits against drugmakers or distributors.

“My office is continuing to combat this opioid crisis on several fronts,” said Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt. “By issuing subpoenas, my office has taken another significant step in the ongoing investigation into the business practices of opioid manufacturers and distributors. As this investigation progresses, I will continue to work to enhance law enforcement efforts and promote prevention in Nevada.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids were involved in 33,091 nationwide deaths in 2015, and opioid overdoses have quadrupled since 1999. In 2016, Nevada was ranked as the sixth highest state for the number of milligrams of opioids distributed per adult according to a study by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

(The Associated Press, AG Laxalt's Office contributed to this report.)