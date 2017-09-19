States Expand Investigation of Opioid Makers, Distributors

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a structure in Sparks late Tuesday morning.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a structure in Sparks late Tuesday morning.More >>
The Wildcreek Homeowners Association says it will take legal action against the Washoe County School District if it follows through with plans to build a new high school at the Wildcreek Golf Course.More >>
The Wildcreek Homeowners Association says it will take legal action against the Washoe County School District if it follows through with plans to build a new high school at the Wildcreek Golf Course.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man killed after being struck by a car on US 395 near Industrial Way in Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man killed after being struck by a car on US 395 near Industrial Way in Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County last Thursday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County last Thursday.More >>
A south Reno resident is Washoe County’s first case of hantavirus since 2006. The case is one of about 728 hantavirus cases ever recorded in the United States.More >>
A south Reno resident is Washoe County’s first case of hantavirus since 2006. The case is one of about 728 hantavirus cases ever recorded in the United States.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. NHP says the crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. NHP says the crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.More >>
Firefighters contain a small electrical fire in an apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday.More >>
Firefighters contain a small electrical fire in an apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday.More >>
Crews tell us the Woodchuck Fire burning in west Reno is now 40% contained. Crews say the 60-acre fire did not grow overnight.More >>
Crews tell us the Woodchuck Fire burning in west Reno is now 40% contained. Crews say the 60-acre fire did not grow overnight.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Washoe Valley man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for failing to stop at a fatal hit-&-run crash in Reno this past January.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Washoe Valley man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for failing to stop at a fatal hit-&-run crash in Reno this past January.More >>
The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.More >>
The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.More >>