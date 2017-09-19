President Trump Addresses United Nations General Assembly

President Donald Trump delivered a major address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump delivered a major address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.More >>
Most of the states that first endorsed the Common Core academic standards are still using them in some form, despite continued debate over whether they are improving student performance in reading and math.More >>
Most of the states that first endorsed the Common Core academic standards are still using them in some form, despite continued debate over whether they are improving student performance in reading and math.More >>
Crews tell us the Woodchuck Fire burning in west Reno is now 40% contained. Crews say the 60-acre fire did not grow overnight.More >>
Crews tell us the Woodchuck Fire burning in west Reno is now 40% contained. Crews say the 60-acre fire did not grow overnight.More >>
The Wildcreek Homeowners Association says it will take legal action against the Washoe County School District if it follows through with plans to build a new high school at the Wildcreek Golf Course.More >>
The Wildcreek Homeowners Association says it will take legal action against the Washoe County School District if it follows through with plans to build a new high school at the Wildcreek Golf Course.More >>
The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.More >>
The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. NHP says the crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. NHP says the crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.More >>
Firefighters contain a small electrical fire in an apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday.More >>
Firefighters contain a small electrical fire in an apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday.More >>
Crews tell us the Woodchuck Fire burning in west Reno is now 40% contained. Crews say the 60-acre fire did not grow overnight.More >>
Crews tell us the Woodchuck Fire burning in west Reno is now 40% contained. Crews say the 60-acre fire did not grow overnight.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Washoe Valley man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for failing to stop at a fatal hit-&-run crash in Reno this past January.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Washoe Valley man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for failing to stop at a fatal hit-&-run crash in Reno this past January.More >>
The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.More >>
The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.More >>