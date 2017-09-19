Toys R Us on Verge of Bankruptcy

Toys R Us could be on the verge of bankruptcy.

The Wall Street Journal is citing sources that say Toys R Us could file for bankruptcy.

If the company does decide to file for Chapter 11, the reports seem mixed on when such a filing would happen.

However, the news comes as many retailers prepare for the holiday season, which is an especially-critical time for toy sellers.

Earnings reports from Toys R Us have shown the company recently losing money by the millions.

In the first quarter of 2017, Toys R Us reported a net operating loss of 164-million dollars.