University Considers Relocating Historic Homes

The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.

The so-called "Gateway District" is just south of the university, bordered by I-80, Virginia Street and Evans Avenue. There are currently about a dozen old, historic homes, some of them built in the 1890s, lining two of those blocks. The university would have to either relocate or demolish them in order to move forward with its plans.

So, there's a movement in town to stop that from happening.

"We don't have a lot of evidence left of Reno's 19th Century heritage," Historic Reno Preservation Society member Barrie Lynn said, "and a lot of people don't realize how hold Reno really is."

Lynn, along with nearly 500 other people, is part of the Facebook group "Save Reno's Historic University Avenue." They're concerned that the university's expansion would erase some of Reno's oldest history. While she says they're not opposed to a conversation about how best to handle the homes, they'd like to see them preserved together, in place.

"These five or six homes [on Center Street] are all in their original order and their original location. They're kind of a set," Lynn said. "It's a little bit more impactful than just seeing one beautiful Victorian home here and one there. It's the grouping of them that has such a big impact."

At least one of the properties is on the registry of historic homes. While this doesn't prevent the University from making the final decision about how to handle the properties, it does get the city's Historical Resources Commission involved. This group advises the Reno City Council on the preservation of historic properties. The university is presenting its current plans for the area at the HRC meeting Tuesday.

UNR sent this statement on the issue Monday:

The University continues to work with the City of Reno and Regional Transportation Commission to better connect the University to the City of Reno. The process started with our master plan, approved by the Board of Regents in December of 2014 and has continued over the last three years. We continue to work diligently to meet the demands of the University's growth while being a strong community partner.

We have been forthright about the need to use the Gateway area to expand academic space to serve our students. We have held numerous discussions with the Historic Resource Commission (HRC) and its representatives and have requested their assistance to find a solution that includes the relocation of the Center Street houses.

Most recently, the University has been working on a proposal with related partners in the community, City of Reno, Washoe County and the State of Nevada, to relocate the houses for uses beneficial to the broader community. The two categories of uses we've researched are affordable housing and transitional housing. We are looking for partners to operate, maintain and sustain the houses for the broader community's benefit. Both uses would contribute to solutions for critical housing issues identified by our local governments.

We recently met with HRC Chair, Peter Dube and Associate Planner, City of Reno and HRC Liaison, Jeff Borchardt to share these ideas. We also requested to meet with the full HRC this month to update them as we have continued to do.



This process is complex with the University continuing to work diligently on collaborations that benefit the community with no final decisions having been made.

The meeting of the Reno Historical Resources Commission is open to the public. It's happening Tuesday, 9-19, at 3 p.m. at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center in Reno.