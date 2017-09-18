WCSD To Announce Alternative Locations for Controversial Wildcreek Project

The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.More >>
The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.More >>
Washoe County says crews stopped the forward progress of the Woodchuck just after 5:30 p.m. Monday after the flames prompted an evacuation order just before.More >>
Washoe County says crews stopped the forward progress of the Woodchuck just after 5:30 p.m. Monday after the flames prompted an evacuation order just before.More >>
The Wildcreek Homeowners Association says it will take legal action against the Washoe County School District if it follows through with plans to build a new high school at the Wildcreek Golf Course. The "Save Wildcreek' group announced Friday that their legal team found new information which deems that site unsuitable for such a development.More >>
The Wildcreek Homeowners Association says it will take legal action against the Washoe County School District if it follows through with plans to build a new high school at the Wildcreek Golf Course. The "Save Wildcreek' group announced Friday that their legal team found new information which deems that site unsuitable for such a development.More >>
The Reno City Council says there will not be any new construction of billboards within its city limits, unanimously approving a new ordinance.More >>
The Reno City Council says there will not be any new construction of billboards within its city limits, unanimously approving a new ordinance.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are currently responding to a wildland fire in the Verdi area near Garson Road that started late Monday morning.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are currently responding to a wildland fire in the Verdi area near Garson Road that started late Monday morning.More >>
Washoe County says crews stopped the forward progress of the Woodchuck just after 5:30 p.m. Monday after the flames prompted an evacuation order just before.More >>
Washoe County says crews stopped the forward progress of the Woodchuck just after 5:30 p.m. Monday after the flames prompted an evacuation order just before.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. NHP says the crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. NHP says the crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being struck by a car near Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being struck by a car near Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
Twelve businesses served alcohol to underage volunteers on Saturday, September 16, 2017.More >>
Twelve businesses served alcohol to underage volunteers on Saturday, September 16, 2017.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are currently responding to a wildland fire in the Verdi area near Garson Road that started late Monday morning.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are currently responding to a wildland fire in the Verdi area near Garson Road that started late Monday morning.More >>