NHP Reports Fatal Crash on South Virginia Street in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Reports Fatal Crash on South Virginia Street in Reno

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. 

NHP says the single-vehicle crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.

Officials say there was only one occupant in the car, and the crash may have been caused by a medical condition.

Currently, the right-hand lanes of southbound Virginia are blocked to all traffic, except emergency vehicles. 

We have a crew headed to the scene right now to gather more information. 

