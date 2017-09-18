NHP Reports Fatal Crash on South Virginia Street in Reno

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive.

NHP says the single-vehicle crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.

Officials say there was only one occupant in the car, and the crash may have been caused by a medical condition.

Currently, the right-hand lanes of southbound Virginia are blocked to all traffic, except emergency vehicles.

