NHP Reports Fatal Crash on South Virginia Street in Reno

Washoe County is recommending evacuations for residents south & southeast of Woodchuck Circle in Reno. Washoe County Sheriff's Office says Plateau Road is closed from Caughlin Parkway to Mayberry Drive.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are currently responding to a wildland fire in the Verdi area near Garson Road that started late Monday morning.More >>
The National Hurricane Center in Miami says that Hurricane Maria has strengthened to a Category 5 storm as it headed toward the Caribbean.More >>
State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo announced on Monday that he is running for Secretary of State in Nevada in the 2018 election.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Washoe Valley man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for failing to stop at a fatal hit-&-run crash in Reno this past January.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being struck by a car near Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
Twelve businesses served alcohol to underage volunteers on Saturday, September 16, 2017.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are currently responding to a wildland fire in the Verdi area near Garson Road that started late Monday morning.More >>
Upwards of 200 private planes flew in this weekend for the National Championship Air Races and they all needed a place to park.More >>
