Preliminary Investigation Names Cause of Woodchuck Fire in West Reno

A preliminary investigation says Monday's Woodchuck Fire was accidentally started at a construction site in southwest Reno.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Fire Chief Charles Moore says, “At this time it appears the fire was human caused and began accidentally,” remarks Moore. “We will have more details after the full investigation has been completed.”

TMFPD says the fire burned 62 acres and is 50% contained.

“With a wind event expected tomorrow, our crews are being diligent mopping up out there working to get ahead of tomorrow’s wind threat,” says Moore.

Road closures and evacuation orders were lifted a few hours after the fire started, near the Hunter Creek trailhead near Woodchuck Circle.

Officials say that no structures were lost during the fire but two trailers were lost where the fire started.

Several agencies helped fight the fire including the BLM, Division of Forestry and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.