Crews Gain Containment on Fire Burning in West Reno

President Donald Trump delivered a major address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump delivered a major address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.More >>
Toys 'R' Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations.More >>
Toys 'R' Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations.More >>
The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.More >>
The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. NHP says the crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. NHP says the crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Washoe Valley man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for failing to stop at a fatal hit-&-run crash in Reno this past January.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Washoe Valley man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for failing to stop at a fatal hit-&-run crash in Reno this past January.More >>
The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.More >>
The University of Nevada wants to expand toward Downtown Reno, but the plans are causing some controversy. A handful of old, historic homes stands in the way of the new development.More >>