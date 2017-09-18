Crews Gain Containment on Fire Burning in West Reno

Crews tell us the Woodchuck Fire burning in west Reno is now 40% contained. The fire is still 60 acres large, but crews say it did not grow overnight. Air support is on standby.

Washoe County says he Woodchuck Fire in west Reno is now 25% contained and all evacuation orders have been lifted.

Officials say that no structures were lost during the fire but two trailers were lost where the fire started and burned about 60 acres. Officials lifted all evacuations around 8 p.m. Monday.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says Plateau Road from Caughlin Parkway to Mayberry Drive will remain closed overnight. Deputies and Search & Rescue volunteers along with Reno Police officers were assisting with evacuations.

Sierra Front says the Woodchuck Fire started just before 1:45 p.m. on Monday near the Hunter Creek trailhead.

There's no immediate word on how the fire started.

Several agencies helped fight the fire including the BLM, Division of Forestry and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

The fire was putting up a lot of smoke, that can be seen across the valley.