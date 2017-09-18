Washoe County Recommends Evacuations Near Wildfire in West Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Recommends Evacuations Near Wildfire in West Reno

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County is recommending evacuations for residents south & southeast of Woodchuck Circle in Reno. 

The Woodchuck Fire is currently about 25-30 acres. 

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says Plateau Road is closed from Caughlin Parkway to Mayberry Drive. Deputies and Search & Rescue volunteers along with Reno Police officers are assisting with evacuations. 

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says Plateau Road is another area affected by evacuations. 

Washoe County says a large animal evacuation center is at the UNR Equestrian Facility on Valley Road.

Sierra Front says the Woodchuck Fire started just before 1:45 p.m. on Monday near the Hunter Creek trailhead. 

NV Energy says less than five customers are without power due to the fire in that area.

There's no immediate word on how the fire started. 

Several agencies are helping fight the fire including the BLM, Division of Forestry and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. 

The fire is putting up a lot of smoke, that can be seen across the valley. 

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on Monday for portions of Nevada and the eastern Sierra. 

