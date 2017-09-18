Start-Up Technology Company Establishes Headquarters in South Reno

Software services and solutions company Alchemy is planning to establish headquarters in south Reno. It also plans to hire for a variety of full-time and intern positions.

Alchemy says it offers cloud-based optimization tools, applications, training, and services for organizations that deploy Workday Student, HCM, and Financial Management business applications.

"Alchemy views Reno as an ideal location for our headquarters," says Mike Duffield, Alchemy CEO. "First, we're excited to partner with the University of Nevada, Reno, to develop and hire talented students. Second, the migration of tech companies to business- and innovation-friendly Nevada is something we want to help lead. And third, we're pleased to offer our employees and their families the opportunity to establish roots in affordable communities that offer excellent schools, climate, and airport facilities; a high quality of life; and easy access to an outdoor lifestyle."

Alchemy is currently seeking employees to fill consulting and support positions. Job seekers can apply directly on https://alchemy.us/careers/.

Alchemy also has a satellite office in Pleasanton, California.

"Alchemy choosing Reno over California for its headquarters is further proof of our transformation into a tech center known for our innovative industries. I welcome Mr. Duffield and his talented team with open arms to our great city," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. "As recent coverage in Bloomberg and MSNBC have illustrated, Reno continues to get positive national attention for how we're diversifying our economy and helping The Biggest Little City rebound."

(The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada contributed to this report.)