Wildland Fire Breaks Out Near Verdi Area

Sierra Front says crews are currently responding to a wildland fire in the Verdi area near Garson Road that started late Monday morning.

Sierra Front says BLM and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews are responding to the fire.

The Cone Fire started just before 11 a.m. and is reported to be less than one acre large.

Smoke can be seen coming from the mountainside.

There's no immediate word on how it started, or if any structures are threatened.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on Monday for portions of Nevada and the eastern Sierra.