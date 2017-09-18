'Run on Tuna' Collecting Cans of Fish for Food Bank of Northern Nevada

You can help the Food Bank of Northern Nevada by donating to Run on Tuna.

The annual fundraiser aims to collect about 10,000 cans of tuna every September and they're hoping to do that again this year. They actually exceeded their goal last year and collected more than 15,000 cans

You can donate cans of tuna to founder De De Rosene at 10526 French Meadows Way, Reno, NV 89521

Or you can send a check to De De Rosene at P.O. Box 34522 Reno, NV 89533 and De De will purchase cans of tuna on your behalf

You can also donate cash/check to De De Rosene through Venmo or PayPal.

Over 64,000 cans of tuna have been collected since 2011.

Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that there are 394,910 people in the state of Nevada, including 149,460 children who are food insecure, according to the USDA

(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)