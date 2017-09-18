Assemblyman Nelson Araujo Enters Race for Nevada Secretary of State

Defense Secretary James Mattis said Monday that over 3,000 additional U.S. troops will deploy to Afghanistan, the first time he has revealed a number to reporters.More >>
Reports that U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke proposes downsizing Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada are drawing condemnation from environmental advocates and Democratic elected officials.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are responding to a wildfire in the hills above Chimney and Barrel Springs near Sun Valley.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are currently responding to a wildland fire in the Verdi area near Garson Road that started late Monday morning.More >>
Software services and solutions company Alchemy is planning to establish headquarters in south Reno. It also plans to hire for a variety of full-time and intern positions.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being struck by a car near Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
Twelve businesses served alcohol to underage volunteers on Saturday, September 16, 2017.More >>
Upwards of 200 private planes flew in this weekend for the National Championship Air Races and they all needed a place to park.More >>
The Reno Air Racing Association has announced the final results for the 54th National Championship Air Races.More >>
Three young children found in Nebraska after AMBER Alert issued.More >>
