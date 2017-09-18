Assemblyman Nelson Araujo Enters Race for Nevada Secretary of State

Assemblyman Nelson Araujo (District 3) announced on Monday that he is running for Secretary of State in Nevada in the 2018 election.

Araujo was elected twice to the Nevada State Assembly, serving as Assistant Majority Floor Leader in the most recent legislative session.

Araujo released the following statement on his decision:



“I’m running for Secretary of State because Nevadans deserve a voting system that protects the fundamental right of every eligible voter to have their vote counted, no matter who they are or what they believe. This core principle binds us together, and we must continue to fight for and protect this fundamental right. We need a Secretary of State who wants to help every eligible voter participate in our democracy -- whether it’s closing the gap between early voting and election day, or allowing same-day and automatic voter registration. People fought and died for our right to vote in free and accessible elections, yet our Secretary of State has sought to politicize these issues for partisan gains. I believe an open government depends on fair elections and that will be my guiding principle in office.



“I am just as passionate about modernizing the way we do business in Nevada. It’s often said that most people will only get to know our state government through their interaction with the Secretary of State’s office. That interaction must be streamlined and efficient. The private sector moves at lightning speed and we should utilize the knowledge they bring to the table. We’re fortunate to have tech companies like Google, Amazon and Apple expanding operations in Nevada and I believe we can harness their innovations to bring our SOS office up to date with our 21st century economy.



“States like Georgia now have mobile apps allowing voters to check their registration status and find their nearest polling location. In Michigan, you can text your local Secretary of State’s office to ‘get in line’ virtually to speed up the process of filling out your paperwork to start a new business. These are smart, cost-effective ideas that could make Nevadans’ lives easier. That’s the kind of forward-thinking leadership I intend to bring to the table as our next Secretary of State.”

