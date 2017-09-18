National Weather Service Issues Area Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued Red Flag Warnings for portions of Nevada and the eastern Sierra on Monday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The warning was issued because of gusty winds and low humidity.

Central Lander, Storey, Carson City, Douglas, Eureka, Humboldt, northwestern Elko, eastern Lyon, and southern Washoe Counties are all among the affected areas, along with Mono and eastern Alpine Counties.

Lightning can create new fire starts and may combine with strong outflow winds to cause a fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

Be prepared for thunderstorm activity and new fire starts. Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires.

The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

For the latest updates and preparedness tips visit livingwithfire.info or weather.gov/reno.

(National Weather Service contributed to this report.)