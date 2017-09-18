President Trump Calls for Reform at United Nations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Calls for Reform at United Nations

President Donald Trump is pressing the need for reform at the United Nations as he makes his debut address to a session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

He is applauding efforts by the secretary general to reform the organization "so that it better serves the people we all represent."

Trump adds that the U.N. "has not reached its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement."

He says the group spends too much money and has too many staffers, and declares: "We are not seeing results in line with this investment."

He also says no member state should shoulder a disproportionate share of the cost.

Trump's first appearance before the organization is at a U.S.-sponsored event on reforming the 193-member organization.

The president also meets separately Monday with the leaders of Israel and France, and hosts Latin American leaders for dinner.

