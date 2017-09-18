From Taxiway to Parking Lot, Expect More Air Traffic Monday

You may have noticed all of the extra planes at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this week. Upwards of 200 private planes flew in this weekend for the Reno Championship Air Races and they all needed a place to park.

“Yeah, most of them come in on Saturday and then leave Sunday or Monday depending on the weather just depending what events happening and going on at the air show,” said Patrick Wink, General Manager, Atlantic Aviation.

Atlantic Aviation works with the Airport Authority to close down what would be a normal taxi way on the east side of the airport and turn it into a parking lot. This isn't the first time they've had to make the transformation, but the Air Races are the end of a busy season for extra, private aircraft .

“The airport authority and us, start planning months in advance,” said Wink. “This is actually a culmination of a pretty busy season for us, that starts with Burning Man, goes through tail hook, and ends here.”

Some of the planes parked here range from aircraft built in a garage, to multi-million dollar private jets. Wink says most of these planes will take off today.