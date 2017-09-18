Man in Custody in Connection to Sunday Night Shooting

One man is in custody in connection to a shooting near Midtown Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home on Claremont Street on the report of a shooting around 7:30 p.m.

Upon our arrival, officers found a female victim of a gunshot wound and she was transported to Renown medical Center where she is in stable condition.

Officers also located the victim's estranged husband, 44 year-old Jeremy Paul Sherburne, is believed to be responsible for the shooting.

No other suspects are outstanding and no one else was reported to be injured at this time.

Sherburne was booked at the Washoe County Jail for domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, mayhem, shooting inside an occupied structure and attempted homicide without incident.