Fatal Crash on US 395 Near Gardnerville - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fatal Crash on US 395 Near Gardnerville

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being struck by a car near Gardnerville Sunday night.

The crash happened on US-395 at Industrial Court at around 8:00 p.m. Investigators say an older male was laying in the roadway when he was struck by a car. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. 

Officers say the driver was not impaired and that the roadway is dark at that time.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.