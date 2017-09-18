Fatal Crash on US 395 Near Gardnerville

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being struck by a car near Gardnerville Sunday night.

The crash happened on US-395 at Industrial Court at around 8:00 p.m. Investigators say an older male was laying in the roadway when he was struck by a car. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers say the driver was not impaired and that the roadway is dark at that time.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified. We will continue to update you as we learn more.