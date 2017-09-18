Final Results Announced for 2017 Reno Air Races

Matt Peterson fell on top of an onside kick with less than a minute to play, preserving Idaho State's 30-28 victory, its first over an FBS opponent since 2000, and foiling a Nevada comeback Saturday night. Parker Johnson kicked three field goals and Tanner Gueller passed for a pair of touchdowns as Idaho State (2-1) built a 30-7 lead before Nevada (0-3) closed with three unanswered touchdowns. Gueller passed for 269 yards and Michael Dean added 133 yard...