Final Results Announced for 2017 Reno Air Races

The Reno Air Racing Association has announced the final results for the 54th National Championship Air Races.  

UNLIMITED CLASS

Plane: “Strega”

Pilot: Jay Consalvi

JET CLASS

Plane: “American Spirit”

Pilot: Rick Vandam

SPORT CLASS

Plane: “Race 39”

Pilot: Jeff LaVelle

T-6 CLASS

Plane: “Radial Velocity”

Pilot: John Lohmar

FORMULA ONE

Plane: “Fraed Naught”

Pilot: Lowell Slatter

BI-PLANE CLASS

Plane: “Phantom”

Pilot: Andrew Buehler

The 2017 Reno Air Races wrapped up this Sunday. 

