Final Results Announced for 2017 Reno Air Races

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being struck by a car near Gardnerville Sunday night.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being struck by a car near Gardnerville Sunday night.More >>
The edible pedal is an annual bicycle ride held by the Reno Rotary Club to help fundraise money for education and safety programs in our community,More >>
The edible pedal is an annual bicycle ride held by the Reno Rotary Club to help fundraise money for education and safety programs in our community,More >>
Matt Peterson fell on top of an onside kick with less than a minute to play, preserving Idaho State's 30-28 victory, its first over an FBS opponent since 2000, and foiling a Nevada comeback Saturday night. Parker Johnson kicked three field goals and Tanner Gueller passed for a pair of touchdowns as Idaho State (2-1) built a 30-7 lead before Nevada (0-3) closed with three unanswered touchdowns. Gueller passed for 269 yards and Michael Dean added 133 yard...More >>
Matt Peterson fell on top of an onside kick with less than a minute to play, preserving Idaho State's 30-28 victory, its first over an FBS opponent since 2000, and foiling a Nevada comeback Saturday night. Parker Johnson kicked three field goals and Tanner Gueller passed for a pair of touchdowns as Idaho State (2-1) built a 30-7 lead before Nevada (0-3) closed with three unanswered touchdowns. Gueller passed for 269 yards and Michael Dean added 133 yard...More >>
Saturday a group of activists gathered near the Reno Star, across from Meadowood Mall, to speak out against bear hunting.More >>
Saturday a group of activists gathered near the Reno Star, across from Meadowood Mall, to speak out against bear hunting.More >>
A Reno man accused of using more than 8,000 fake accounts in a $3.5 million fraud scheme made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.More >>
A Reno man accused of using more than 8,000 fake accounts in a $3.5 million fraud scheme made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.More >>
The Nevada Supreme Court is putting a stop to a plan that lets entities other than alcohol distributors transport marijuana.More >>
The Nevada Supreme Court is putting a stop to a plan that lets entities other than alcohol distributors transport marijuana.More >>