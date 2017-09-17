Reno Sunrise Rotary Club Holds Annual Edible Pedal Bicycle Ride

The edible pedal is an annual bicycle ride held by the Reno Rotary Club to help fundraise money for education and safety programs in our community, "We do local and global projects, we also support local school with this ride. the hand radio, search and rescue groups. So we raise money to try and do good things," said Lidia Stiglch with the Rotary Club.

Around 800 bikers came out just as the sun was coming out to ride on one of the five routes that range from 10 to 100 miles. For these bikers getting up early and riding over 50 miles is worth it, "I like to bike, run, walk for a cause it makes me feel good because I was born and raised here," said Dayton resident Kim Weisenthal.

If you would like to know more about the Reno Sunrise Rotary Club or would like to donate visit: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/8195/