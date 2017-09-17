12 Businesses Cited in Undercover Alcohol Operation - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

12 Businesses Cited in Undercover Alcohol Operation

Posted: Updated:

Twelve businesses served alcohol to underage volunteers on Saturday, September 16, 2017. 

Those businesses include: 

Noble Pie Parlor  239 W. 2nd Street

The Union – 10 E. 9th Street

AmPm Store – 2002 Sierra Highlands  Drive

Jackson’s – 901 N. Virginia Street

Renaissance Hotel – 1 Lake Street

Siri’s – 241 N. Virginia Street

Cal-Neva Casino – 38 E. 2nd Street

Silver Legacy – 407 N. Virginia Street

Gold Dust West Casino – 444 Vine Street

Sands Casino – 345 N. Arlington Avenue

Abby Highway 40 Bar – 424 E. 4th Street

Grand Sierra Resort Casino – 2500 E. 2nd Street

The Regional Street Enforcement Team conducted the operation along with Join Together Northern Nevada. Four volunteers, between the ages of 18-20, went to 51 area businesses including some businesses that participated in the monthly Wine Walk in downtown Reno. Each volunteer gave their real drivers licenses, or other form of identification, 'clearly identifying them as underage patrons,' reports the Reno Police Department. 

