AMBER Alert Issued for 3 Young Kids, Possibly Endangered

The Nevada Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction emergency.

Crews are searching for 3 Caucasian kids; a 1 year-old boy, a 3 year-old girl and a 4 year-old girl. Officials believe the kids may be endangered.

The suspects are April Rendina, a white woman, and Andrew Ancell, a white man. They are believed to heading to West Virginia.

Officials say to watch out for 2005 black Ford Focus hatchback with unknown plates.

If you see them of have any information, call 911.