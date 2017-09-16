AMBER Alert Issued for 3 Young Kids, Possibly Endangered - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AMBER Alert Issued for 3 Young Kids, Possibly Endangered



The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction emergency.

Crews are searching for 3 Caucasian kids; a 1 year-old boy, a 3 year-old girl and a 4 year-old girl. Officials believe the kids may be endangered.

The suspects are April Rendina, a white woman, and Andrew Ancell, a white man. They are believed to heading to West Virginia.

Officials say to watch out for 2005 black Ford Focus hatch back with unknown plates.

If you see them of have any information, call 911.

