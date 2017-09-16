One of the Tuskegee Airmen Visit Reno Air Races

The Tuskegee Airmen are a group of minority pilots who fount in World War II, currently there are only 16 of them still living and one of them visited the air races. Lt. Col. Robert Friend was in the military for 30 years as a pilot in World War II and now at 97 years old some people consider him a national treasure, "He is a national treasure there is no way around it, we are so pleased to honor him," says pilot Tom Nightingale.

Friend received his pilot license in 1939 after joining the Tuskegee Airmen, this group is mostly known for being a group of minority military pilots, "What a lot of people don't know is that it wasn't just African American, everybody that went to Tuskegee was everyone that wasn't white," says Friends daughter Karen Crumlich. Even at a young age Friend knew he wanted to fly, "I was always interested in flying. When I was growing up I used to build models all the time and think of nothing but flying," says Friend.

Thanks to the Palm Springs Air Museum one of the planes from World War II was restored to look just like the plane Friend flew in the war and was named 'Bunny', "We just want to take every opportunity to say thank you for all the great work you did for this country and this plane embodies that," says Fred Bell, Vice Chairmen of Palm Springs Air Museum. Not only does Friend get to see his plane in a museum but he also got to see it fly, "it is really exciting that he gets to see that plane fly again," says Crumlich.

If you would like to know more about the Tuskegee Airmen visit: http://tuskegeeairmen.org/