'No Bear Hunting' Protesters Gather in Reno

Saturday a group of activists gathered near the Reno Star, across from Meadowood Mall, to speak out against bear hunting.

"We're trying to make a statement against a government killing spree that's completely barbaric and not necessary and cruel and simply for blood sport,” said protester Anne Bryant.

This protest comes amid NDOW giving out 20 bear tags this weekend, which allow hunters to hunt bears until December 1st.

