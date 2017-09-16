'No Bear Hunting' Protesters Gather in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'No Bear Hunting' Protesters Gather in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Saturday a group of activists gathered near the Reno Star, across from Meadowood Mall, to speak out against bear hunting.

"We're trying to make a statement against a government killing spree that's completely barbaric and not necessary and cruel and simply for blood sport,” said protester Anne Bryant.

This protest comes amid NDOW giving out 20 bear tags this weekend, which allow hunters to hunt bears until December 1st.

For more information on the No Bear Hunt Movement click here.

