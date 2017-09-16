Boreal Mountain Resort Announces Largest On-Site Solar Installation in California Ski Industry

Boreal Mountain Resort unveiled the beginning of the California ski industry’s largest on-site solar project Saturday.

The unveiling was celebrated as part of Boreal Mountain Resort’s annual Community Day.

The 235 kilowatt solar photovoltaic (pv) system mounted on the Woodward Bunker roof, is projected to generate more than 325,000 kilowatt hours of clean electricity annually, enough to power the equivalent of nearly 30 residential homes.

The installation will offset more than 250 tons of carbon emissions, equivalent to removing 52 cars from the road annually.

The new solar pv system is scheduled to be installed and operational by the beginning of the winter 2017/18 season.

More information can be found here and at RideBoreal.com.