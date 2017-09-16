‘Fiesta on Wells’ Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month

On Saturday “Fiesta on Wells” will kick the celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15th through October 15th.

South Wells Avenue houses several Latino businesses, and it exemplifies the economic power of the Hispanic community. On Saturday, the street will close from Capitol Hill to Casazza, with food vendors, businesses, music and dancing.

Some of the proceeds will be donated to Brown Eyes Theatre, a local group that produces bilingual and Spanish plays.

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.