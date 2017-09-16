‘Fiesta on Wells’ Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

‘Fiesta on Wells’ Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month

Posted: Updated:

On Saturday “Fiesta on Wells” will kick the celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15th through October 15th.

South Wells Avenue houses several Latino businesses, and it exemplifies the economic power of the Hispanic community. On Saturday, the street will close from Capitol Hill to Casazza, with food vendors, businesses, music and dancing.

Some of the proceeds will be donated to Brown Eyes Theatre, a local group that produces bilingual and Spanish plays.

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.