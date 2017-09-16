Nevada Highway Patrol Reports Crash With Injuries on 580 Northbo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Highway Patrol Reports Crash With Injuries on 580 Northbound at Glendale Could Cause Delays

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with minor injuries at Glendale that has caused two lanes to be closed. Delays are possible.

We will update with details as they become known.

