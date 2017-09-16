Nevada Highway Patrol Reports a Crash With Injuries on I-80 Eastbound Near Wells

Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries at Glendale could cause delays. We will update with details as they become known.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries at Glendale could cause delays. We will update with details as they become known.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol reports that US-395 northbound is experiencing delays after a crash. We will update with details as they become known.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol reports that US-395 northbound is experiencing delays after a crash. We will update with details as they become known.More >>
The portal allows visitors to view school data as far back as 2003More >>
The portal allows visitors to view school data as far back as 2003More >>
Sandoval is visiting the town after fiber optic cable installations made Beatty the first, all-fiber connected community in Nevada.More >>
Sandoval is visiting the town after fiber optic cable installations made Beatty the first, all-fiber connected community in Nevada.More >>
A Reno man accused of using more than 8,000 fake accounts in a $3.5 million fraud scheme made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.More >>
A Reno man accused of using more than 8,000 fake accounts in a $3.5 million fraud scheme made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.More >>
At 9:18 P.M, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a dead person inside a parked vehicle at the Sparks Marina parking lot. The death is currently under investigation but officers did tell our crew at the scene they did not suspect foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.More >>
At 9:18 P.M, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a dead person inside a parked vehicle at the Sparks Marina parking lot. The death is currently under investigation but officers did tell our crew at the scene they did not suspect foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.More >>
The explosion happened in an electrical supply room at 9 a.m.More >>
The explosion happened in an electrical supply room at 9 a.m.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
Police arrest a local resident after he stole a truck and drove it into a business in Reno back in July of 2017.More >>
Police arrest a local resident after he stole a truck and drove it into a business in Reno back in July of 2017.More >>