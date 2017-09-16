Nevada Highway Patrol Reports Crash Near the Spaghetti Bowl, Nor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Highway Patrol Reports Crash Near the Spaghetti Bowl, Northbound 395

Nevada Highway Patrol reports that US-395 northbound is experiencing delays after a man crashed due to falling asleep at the wheel.

NHP reported there were no injuries in the crash, and it should be cleared up within an hour.

