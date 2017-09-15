Nevada Department of Education Launches New Web Portal - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Department of Education Launches New Web Portal

The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) pushed their Accountability Data Portal live Friday.

The portal contains state and district-school-performance data that dates back to 2003.

Portal visitors will be able to look up high school graduation rates, the number of teachers and students at the school, and even the amount of reported bullying incidents.

The NDE says the new resource helps put the state in compliance with the Every Student Succeed Act, which was signed into law in 2015.

The portal can be accessed at http://www.ktvn.com/link/792994/accountability-portal.

