Governor Brian Sandoval Visits Beatty Nevada

Governor Brian Sandoval visited Beatty, Nevada Friday to announce that the town will become the first, all-fiber-connected community in Nevada.

Valley Communications Association helped install a fiber optic system in the town to help bring fast, reliable internet to the rural community.

"They are going to be able to have access to the internet, similar to whether you live in Las Vegas, Reno, New York, Chicago. This is a really big deal," said Sandoval.

The glass-coated plastic is installed both underground and via existing, overhead power lines.