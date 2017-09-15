Governor Brian Sandoval Visits Beatty Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Brian Sandoval Visits Beatty Nevada

Posted: Updated:

Governor Brian Sandoval visited Beatty, Nevada Friday to announce that the town will become the first, all-fiber-connected community in Nevada.

Valley Communications Association helped install a fiber optic system in the town to help bring fast, reliable internet to the rural community.

"They are going to be able to have access to the internet, similar to whether you live in Las Vegas, Reno, New York, Chicago. This is a really big deal," said Sandoval.

The glass-coated plastic is installed both underground and via existing, overhead power lines.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.