Governor Brian Sandoval Visits Beatty Nevada

Sandoval is visiting the town after fiber optic cable installations made Beatty the first, all-fiber connected community in Nevada.More >>
A round-table discussion was held on the importance of supporting small business in Nevada.More >>
Earlier this week, the Nevada Humane Society announced a shortage of cat food at their facility and asked for the public's help. The community answered the call, and in just a couple of days, donated more than 4,000 pounds of cat food.More >>
The event will be held at the Scolari's on 5430 Sun Valley Blvd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
The story of Jason Barksdale begins in a moment that many people would like to forget. But even as he'll tell you, sometimes the most difficult memories must be relived in order to move on and grow stronger.More >>
At 9:18 P.M, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a dead person inside a parked vehicle at the Sparks Marina parking lot. The death is currently under investigation but officers did tell our crew at the scene they did not suspect foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.More >>
A Reno man accused of using more than 8,000 fake accounts in a $3.5 million fraud scheme made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.More >>
The explosion happened in an electrical supply room at 9 a.m.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
Police arrest a local resident after he stole a truck and drove it into a business in Reno back in July of 2017.More >>
