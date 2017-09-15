Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto Came to Reno Thursday

Catherine Cortez-Masto spoke to the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce (RSCC) Thursday about the importance of supporting small business in Nevada.

At the round-table discussion, Cortez-Masto introduced a resource guide created by her office in Washington, which is designed to help small business owners better find resources available to them.

She says she is currently working with other law makers to get small businesses more access to capital and tax breaks.

"They really are the ones that keep our economy going," says Cortez-Masto. "They are the ones that employ our families. They are the ones that decide to open their doors and their businesses here in Nevada, so we should be supporting them."