Community Donates More Than 4,000 Pounds of Cat Food to Humane Society

Earlier this week, the Nevada Humane Society announced a shortage of cat food at their facility and asked for the public's help. The community answered the call, and in just a couple of days, donated more than 4,000 pounds of cat food.

The Humane Society says this time of year, each year, they see an influx of cats and kittens and oftentimes, it's hard to keep up with the food supply. Currently, they have more than 300 cats and kittens under their care.

One local man, Emory Peterson, used his own non-profit called "Helping Nevada" to help raise enough money to purchase 1,000 pounds of cat food. He says he could not have done it without the help of the the community, though. In fact, after seeing our story about the shortage, it only took him about eight hours to raise enough for his purchase.

Peterson threw in $200 out of his own pocket, filled up his truck's flatbed and personally delivered the food on Friday. He says he is already planning another donation drop-off currently in the works.

The Humane Society says, whenever they ask for help during hectic times like this, the public always comes through. They say it shows a lot about the local community, for which they are so grateful.

Unfortunately that food does go pretty quickly, they say the cats and kittens go through about 600 pounds of food a day. So, if you are feeling generous, they are always accepting donations, no matter how big or small, at their location-- 2825 Longley Lane in Reno.