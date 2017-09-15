Nevada Supreme Court Puts Stop To Marijuana Distribution Plan - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Supreme Court Puts Stop To Marijuana Distribution Plan

The Nevada Supreme Court is saying stop - at least for now - to a plan to let entities other than alcohol distributors transport marijuana for sale at recreational pot dispensaries.

The state high court on Thursday issued an order essentially freezing the months-long distribution dispute until it hears oral arguments Oct. 3 about who is entitled to move marijuana from cultivators to retail stores.

 The hearing is scheduled before the full seven-member court at the Boyd School of Law at UNLV.

Nevada's voter-approved marijuana legalization law last November gave liquor wholesalers exclusive rights to transport marijuana for 18 months, unless they couldn't keep up with demand.

Complaints from pot shops about demand outstripping supply after recreational sales began July 1 prompted the state Tax Commission to say it would let others beyond alcohol distributors handle the job.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

