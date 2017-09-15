Carson City Sheriff's Office Says Woman Reported Missing Found S - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff's Office Says Woman Reported Missing Found Safe

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says a woman who was reported missing earlier this month was found safe in California. 

56-year-old Sara Reyes was originally reported missing on September 10th. 

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says it would like to thank the community for its help finding her. 

No other information was immediately available.

