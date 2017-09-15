Carson City Sheriff's Office Asks For Public's Help Finding Missing Person

Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. 56-year-old Sara Reyes was reported as a missing person on 09/10/17. Sara Reyes is suspected to be homeless in the Carson City, Reno and South Lake Tahoe areas.

Anyone with other information on the whereabouts of Sara Reyes is asked to call Detective Sal Acosta at 775-283-7855 or sacosta@carson.org, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677). You can remain anonymous.