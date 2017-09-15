Another Runaway Teen Reported in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff's office is looking for 15-year-old runaway teen Nicholas Jennings who was first reported on missing Tuesday. Officials believe Jennings is with friends in the Carson City area and say there is no evidence of any foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sal Acosta at 775-283-7855 or sacosta@carson.org or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850. You can also call Carson City Dispatch at 77--877-COPS (2677.) You will remain anonymous.

This is the third teen runaway reported in Carson City this week.