Another Runaway Teen Reported in Carson City

Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. 56-year-old Sara Reyes was reported as a missing person on 09/10/17.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's office is looking for 15-year-old runaway teen Nicholas Jennings who was first reported on Tuesday. Officials believe Jennings is with friends in the Carson City area and there is no evidence of any foul play.More >>
A Reno man accused of using more than 8,000 fake accounts in a $3.5 million fraud scheme made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.More >>
British authorities say the number of people treated at hospitals after the bombing on the London Underground subway has risen to 29.More >>
At 9:18 P.M, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a dead person inside a parked vehicle at the Sparks Marina parking lot. The death is currently under investigation but officers did tell our crew at the scene they did not suspect foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.More >>
A Reno man accused of using more than 8,000 fake accounts in a $3.5 million fraud scheme made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.More >>
The explosion happened in an electrical supply room at 9 a.m.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
Police arrest a local resident after he stole a truck and drove it into a business in Reno back in July of 2017.More >>
