Reno Man Indicted in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Case

A Reno man accused of using more than 8,000 fake accounts in a $3.5 million fraud scheme made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.

Forty-six year old Kenneth Gilbert Gibson was indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, 10 counts of bank fraud, six counts of access device fraud, and six counts of aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Nevada says Gibson used fake PayPal credit, bank, and prepaid credit/debit card accounts that he had created using stolen identities in the scheme.

If convicted Gibson faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the wire fraud and mail fraud counts. He faces another 30 years and a $1,000,000 fine for the bank fraud counts and another 10 years and $250,000 fine for the access device fraud counts. The identity theft could add another two years in prison. Gibson also faces a "period of supervised release and a criminal forfeiture money judgment."

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

If you believe you are a victim of the alleged fraud, email the FBI at RenoIDTheft@fbi.gov (link sends e-mail), or visit https://forms.fbi.gov/RenoIDTheft .