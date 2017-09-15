Reno Man Indicted in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Case

A Reno man accused of using more than 8,000 fake accounts in a $3.5 million fraud scheme made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.More >>
British authorities say the number of people treated at hospitals after the bombing on the London Underground subway has risen to 29.More >>
The Reno Police Department says former Reno Police Chief Robert Bradshaw died Thursday night. Officers say they will wear mourning badges Chief Bradshaw's honor until he is laid to rest.More >>
Police arrest a local resident after he stole a truck and drove it into a business in Reno back in July of 2017.More >>
From the skies to the showroom, your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is magical!More >>
At 9:18 P.M, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a dead person inside a parked vehicle at the Sparks Marina parking lot. The death is currently under investigation but officers did tell our crew at the scene they did not suspect foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.More >>
The explosion happened in an electrical supply room at 9 a.m.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
Hug High School issued a code-red lockdown after a weapon was reported on campus.More >>
