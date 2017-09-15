Reno Man Indicted in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Indicted in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Case

Posted: Updated:

A Reno man accused of using more than 8,000 fake accounts in a $3.5 million fraud scheme made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.

Forty-six year old Kenneth Gilbert Gibson was indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, 10 counts of bank fraud, six counts of access device fraud, and six counts of aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Nevada says Gibson used fake PayPal credit, bank, and prepaid credit/debit card accounts that he had created using stolen identities in the scheme. 

If convicted Gibson faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the wire fraud and mail fraud counts. He faces another 30 years and a $1,000,000 fine for the bank fraud counts and another 10 years and $250,000 fine for the access device fraud counts. The identity theft could add another two years in prison. Gibson also faces a "period of supervised release and a criminal forfeiture money judgment."

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

If you believe you are a victim of the alleged fraud, email the FBI at RenoIDTheft@fbi.gov(link sends e-mail), or visit https://forms.fbi.gov/RenoIDTheft.

You can report identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) online at www.identitytheft.gov or by phone at 1-877-438-4338. For identity theft prevention tips and free resources visit www.ftc.gov/idtheft.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.