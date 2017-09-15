RPD Arrest Local Man For Driving Stolen Truck & Stealing An ATM - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RPD Arrest Local Man For Driving Stolen Truck & Stealing An ATM

Police arrest a local resident after he stole a truck and drove it into a business in Reno back in July of 2017.

Officials say a truck was stolen on July 26th from a local casino parking lot. The following morning a man drove that truck through the doors of the Grab and Go Market located on Plumb lane. 

Two suspects then went inside the store and loaded the ATM machine onto the bed of the truck and took off.

The first suspect is being identified as 33-year-old Reno resident Robert Haney. The second suspect has yet to be identified.

Haney was arrested in August for possessing a stolen vehicle and eluding from an unrelated case.  

On September 14th Haney was booked for the ATM theft and possessing the stolen vehicle used in the crime.

This investigation is ongoing and if you have any information on this case please call the Reno Police Department at 334-2677 or Secret Witness at 322-4900

