Manhunt Underway After London Bombing Attack

British Prime Minister Theresa May says speculation about the London subway bomb is unhelpful, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that London police missed an opportunity to prevent it.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May says speculation about the London subway bomb is unhelpful, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that London police missed an opportunity to prevent it.More >>
North Korea conducted its longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile Friday, sending an intermediate-range weapon hurtling over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean.More >>
North Korea conducted its longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile Friday, sending an intermediate-range weapon hurtling over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean.More >>
At 9:18 P.M, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a dead person inside a parked vehicle at the Sparks Marina parking lot. The death is currently under investigation but officers did tell our crew at the scene they did not suspect foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.More >>
At 9:18 P.M, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a dead person inside a parked vehicle at the Sparks Marina parking lot. The death is currently under investigation but officers did tell our crew at the scene they did not suspect foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.More >>
From the skies to the showroom, your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is magical!More >>
From the skies to the showroom, your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is magical!More >>
Many people who are infected with West Nile Virus have no symptoms, but about 1 in 5 will develop flu-like illness.More >>
Many people who are infected with West Nile Virus have no symptoms, but about 1 in 5 will develop flu-like illness.More >>
At 9:18 P.M, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a dead person inside a parked vehicle at the Sparks Marina parking lot. The death is currently under investigation but officers did tell our crew at the scene they did not suspect foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.More >>
At 9:18 P.M, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a dead person inside a parked vehicle at the Sparks Marina parking lot. The death is currently under investigation but officers did tell our crew at the scene they did not suspect foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.More >>
The explosion happened in an electrical supply room at 9 a.m.More >>
The explosion happened in an electrical supply room at 9 a.m.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
Hug High School issued a code-red lockdown after a weapon was reported on campus.More >>
Hug High School issued a code-red lockdown after a weapon was reported on campus.More >>