Sacramento State Beats Nevada Volleyball

Nevada Release

9/14/2017

Despite monster nights from several players, the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) fell to the Sacramento State Hornets (9-5) Thursday in four sets to start things off at the Wolf Pack Tournament.

The sets went 25-22, 21-25, 25-19 and 25-23, proving the match was a close one. Sophomore Shayla Hoeft went off on the night, recording 20 kills while hitting at a very impressive clip of .429. It was the first time since Madison Morell did it on Oct. 22, 2016 against Utah State. Sophomore Ayla Fresenius recorded her second double-double of the season and the fourth Nevada one of the year with her 15 kills and 18 digs, a defensive career high. Sophomore Camille Davey led the match with her 23 digs, the second career high she has set this season. Recording a career high in kills with her four, sophomore Jamila Minor saw a significant amount of playing time.

“Dalyn is a really good setter, and we connect,” Hoeft said. “The passing kept us in system tonight. Once we get the whole team rolling, things are going to start falling our way.”

The Pack came out swinging, taking a 6-3 lead in the opening set. Sacramento State wasn’t going to give up easily though, keeping Nevada close. With the Pack up 15-13, the Hornets scored two straight to knot it up at 15, going on to take the lead at 18-17. Nevada roared back as Hoeft joined Fresenius’ hot streak, going up 22-21 to force the Hornet timeout. Sacramento State would retake the lead at 23-22, going on to score the next two points and take set one 25-22.

Set two was all Hornets, up by as much as 12-6. With a few timeouts, Nevada rallied. With scores of 12-8, 14-10, and finally 20-20, the Pack tied it up. From 20-20, the Wolf Pack outscored Sacramento State 5-1 to take the second set 25-21. From the time the Hornets scored their 15th point, Nevada went on a 15-6 run to close things out.

The third frame began much tighter than the previous two with seven ties and three lead changes to get things knotted up at 12. The back-and-forth continued, but it was Sacramento State that would pull away first, going up 20-16.

Nevada started the fourth set trailing 5-2, but thanks to Fresenius and Hoeft, charged back to tie it up at seven a piece. With it all knotted up at 14, the Hornets began to pull away, forcing Nevada to take a timeout down 21-18. Although Nevada would bring it within one at 23-22, Sacramento State went on to take set four 25-23, winning the match 3-1.

The Wolf Pack Tournament continues for Nevada Friday night at 6:30 p.m. when it take on Missouri.