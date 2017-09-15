Sparks PD Investigating Death at Sparks Marina

Despite monster nights from several players, the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) fell to the Sacramento State Hornets (9-5) Thursday in four sets to start things off at the Wolf Pack Tournament.More >>
At 9:18 P.M, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a dead person inside a parked vehicle at the Sparks Marina parking lot. The death is currently under investigation but officers did tell our crew at the scene they did not suspect foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.More >>
The event will be held at the Scolari's on 5430 Sun Valley Blvd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
The explosion happened in an electrical supply room at 9 a.m.More >>
Many people who are infected with West Nile Virus have no symptoms, but about 1 in 5 will develop flu-like illness.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
Hug High School issued a code-red lockdown after a weapon was reported on campus.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
Hurricane Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit land Thursday.More >>
