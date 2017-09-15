Sparks PD Investigating Death at Sparks Marina - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks PD Investigating Death at Sparks Marina

By Elizabeth Olveda
At 9:18 P.M, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the report of a dead person inside a parked vehicle at the Sparks Marina parking lot. 

The death is currently under investigation but officers did tell our crew at the scene they did not suspect foul play and they do not believe there is any threat to the public. 

No other details are available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

