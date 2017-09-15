Washoe County Regional Animal Services To Hold Low-Cost Vaccinat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Regional Animal Services To Hold Low-Cost Vaccinations and Free Microchips

Posted:

Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) will hold a low-cost vaccination, microchipping and licensing clinic at Scolari's, 5430 Sun Valley Blvd., in Sun Valley September 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Core vaccinations include: Distemper/Parvo, Bordetella Boosters and Rabies vaccinations for dogs and FVRCP and Rabies vaccinations for cats. 

The pet limit is three dogs and seven cats per residence. 

Free microchips will be available for both dogs and cats.

