Explosion at Sparks Manufacturing Business Leaves Three Injured

An explosion at a Sparks manufacturing business on Salomon Circle left three people injured and needing medical treatment 9 a.m. Thursday morning. 

REMSA transported all three injured people to local hospitals, one of which had serious injuries.

The explosion happened in the electrical supply room of the building. 

The Sparks Fire Department responded, but OSHA is now handling the investigation.

