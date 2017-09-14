Senator Dean Heller Sponsors New Healthcare Bill

For the third time this year, republicans have a proposal to change the health care system as we know it.



The plan would protect patients with pre-existing conditions, and people would not be fined if they don't buy health insurance.



"We have spent in the state of Nevada,” said Senator Dean Heller, sponsor of the bill. “Paid the federal government over $18 million by individuals. About 80,000 of them, because they can't afford the product that the government tells them they have to buy."



Republicans say California, Massachusetts and New York get 37 percent of the Affordable Healthcare Act (ACA) funding, and that this plan would level it out to all the states by 2026.

"Under this proposal, our proposal, Nevada actually receives more funding than we currently do under Obamacare," said Senator Heller.



Each state would decide how to use the money, whether it's for their own version of the ACA, a single-payer system or different program.



"It returns power to the states, provides ultimate flexibility to governors and legislatures, regardless of whether they expanded Medicaid or not," said Senator Heller.



Last month, Governor Brian Sandoval announced that silver summit will cover the health exchange in Nevada's 14 so-called bare counties, keeping 8,000 people from losing coverage.



"Unfortunately, we found one carrier, which means there's no competition and there are no choices, and you know that that's only going to increase costs in those 14 of 17 counties," said Senator Heller.



The bill would require 50 votes, plus the vice president's tie-breaking vote to pass before the end-of-the-month deadline, when democrats can filibuster the legislation.



"This is the way forward. This is how we're going to move, not only health care forward but America forward, our economy forward by having a health care plan that works for everyone," said Senator Heller.