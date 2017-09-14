Senator Dean Heller Sponsors New Healthcare Bill

Equifax is blaming an unspecified "website application vulnerability" in hackers' ability to get personal information on 143 million Americans.More >>
The Sparks High School band is playing a happy tune after their program was brought back from the dead.More >>
Senator Dean Heller sponsors healthcare bill as republican effort to appeal the Affordable Healthcare Act.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
Vehicles are currently blocking some lanes.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
Hug High School issued a code-red lockdown after a weapon was reported on campus.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
Hurricane Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit land Thursday.More >>
