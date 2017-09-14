Taking Part in the SNAP Experience

Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
Vehicles are currently blocking some lanes.More >>
Vehicles are currently blocking some lanes.More >>
Severe weather does not happen all that often around here, but we got a good dose of it this week. An area of low pressure moving on shore with plenty of moisture and instability has made for the perfect set up for us to see lots of lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and even a water spout this week.More >>
Severe weather does not happen all that often around here, but we got a good dose of it this week. An area of low pressure moving on shore with plenty of moisture and instability has made for the perfect set up for us to see lots of lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and even a water spout this week.More >>
Students got the day off at Carson High School Thursday because of an electrical issue and power outage. Power was restored to the school earlier this afternoon, and class will resume as usual tomorrow.More >>
Students got the day off at Carson High School Thursday because of an electrical issue and power outage. Power was restored to the school earlier this afternoon, and class will resume as usual tomorrow.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Home Depot in Sparks Wednesday night.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 95 north of Pasture Road in Churchill County. The road was closed but has since reopened.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Tornado Warning for Placer County in central California, El Dorado County in northern California, Southern Washoe County in western Nevada, Douglas County in western Nevada and Western Carson City in western Nevada.More >>
Hurricane Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit land Thursday.More >>
Hurricane Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit land Thursday.More >>